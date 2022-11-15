Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event guide – dates, requirements, and rewards

Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update has included several new events, and the latest one takes a bit more of a relaxed approach. Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens – Greenery Chapter is an appropriately autumnal event that will see the Traveler taking photographs at various spots across Teyvat. There are a few prerequisites to fulfil before getting into things, but as long as you meet them you should be good to go. Here’s everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens dates

The new photography event is set to arrive in Genshin Impact on November 16, and will run until December 5, overlapping somewhat with the second batch of 3.2 character banners. This should allow players to take their time completing the event and reaping the reward, and may even give newer players a bit of time to meet the requirement quests if they haven’t already.

Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens requirements

Like some of the other events in Genshin Impact, Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens will require players to meet certain criteria before they can take part. Specifically, players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 30, and will need to have completed the Inazuma Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” and the World Quest “Snapshots” in Liyue. This latter quest makes a lot of sense, since it’s the one that grants the Traveler use of their very own Kamera, which will no doubt be of great use in this photography event.

It’s also recommended that players complete the Story Quests for Yoimiya, “Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I – Dreamlike Timelessness,” and Tartaglia, “Monoceros Caeli Chapter: Act I – Mighty Cyclops’ Adventure!” These are not requirements as such, as it will be possible to start the event through the “Quick Start” option in the Event Page, but they’re recommended to get the full context of the character interactions in the event.

Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens rewards

If you’re worried that the serenity of taking beautiful photographs in the world of Teyvat won’t be enough of a reward in itself, set your mind at ease. There will indeed by rewards for completing objectives through the event, and players can walk away with Primogems, Hero’s Wits, and Mora aplenty.