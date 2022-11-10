Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event guide – dates, gameplay, and rewards

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is an appropriately autumnal event in Genshin Impact taking place in the verdant rainforests of Sumeru. It’s a fun break from some of the more intense questlines of Genshin Impact, and gives players a chance to win some pretty great prizes too. Here’s the lowdown on the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event.

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event dates and eligibility

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy kicks off on November 10, and will unfold in five phases until its finish point on November 28:

Phase 1: November 10

Phase 2: November 11

Phase 3: November 12

Phase 4: November 13

Phase 5: November 14

Additionally, there will be an Event Shop which will open on November 10 but will run a bit longer than the rest of the event, closing on December 5.

Still, just being in the right place at the right time doesn’t guarantee you entry. You’ll need to be a minimum of Adventure Rank 30, and have completed the Liyue Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III, “A New Star Approaches.” It’s also recommended that you complete the most recent Archon Quest additions up to Chapter III: Act V, “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” along with Yae Miko’s Story Quest “Divina Vulpes Chapter, Act I – The Great Narukami Offering” if you want the best experience of the event.

However, if you haven’t hit these latter two conditions, you can still start the event through the event page by selecting “Quick Start.” Just be aware that even if you haven’t spent any time in Sumeru yet, you’ll come across some characters that the game will assume you’re familiar with, so you might get spoiled to some degree.

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event gameplay

The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event essentially sees the Traveler and their companions capturing and training Fungus enemies to battle against each other in the Beast Tamer Tournament. If that sounds familiar, congratulations — you’ve discovered Pokémon.

Three new types of gameplay will unlock over the course of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event — Fungus Capture, Coruscating Potential, and Special Training. Quests following each type of gameplay will reward the player with “Mushroom Currency” and “Fungus Medals,” which can be exchanged for rewards. These forms of event currency will disappear once the gameplay period ends on November 28, so be sure to cash them in before then.

Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event rewards

There are plenty of great prizes to cash in your Mushroom Currency and Fungus Medals for. At the Mushroom Currency exchange you can pick up furniture for your Serenitea Pot, character ascension materials, and good old-fashioned Mora. At the Fungus Medal exchange, meanwhile, you can get your hands on some handy Talent level-up materials, including a rare Crown of Insight. To get everything, you’ll need to attain 2000 Mushroom Currency and 1400 Fungus Medals.

Arguably the most important reward from checking out the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, though, is the opportunity to recruit Electro Claymore-wielder Dori as a playable character. Normally Dori, like most other characters in Genshin Impact, can only be attained through making Wishes, but if you complete the Fungus Frenzy quest “The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis!” you’ll be able to trade in 1000 Mushroom Currency and 1000 Fungus Medals to invite her to join your party.