Iron Soul: Dungeon Codes (August 2026)

Redeem the latest Iron Soul: Dungeon codes to get free Race Rerolls, Cave Tickets, and other useful rewards to help with your dungeon grind.

Iron Soul: Dungeon is all about clearing dangerous dungeons, improving your character, and finding the right combination of races and abilities. Since progressing through the game can take plenty of grinding, the developers regularly release codes that give you free Race Rerolls, Cave Tickets, and other useful resources. Below, you’ll find all the latest Iron Soul: Dungeon codes and instructions on how to redeem them.

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All Working Iron Soul: Dungeon Codes

IRONSOULWEEKEND20 : Rewards Race Rerolls (New)

: Rewards Race Rerolls 200KMEMBERREWARD : Rewards Race Rerolls

: Rewards Race Rerolls SEASONVOUCHER : Rewards Season Vouchers

: Rewards Season Vouchers SCROLLCHARGEFIX : Rewards Season Vouchers and Race Rerolls

: Rewards Season Vouchers and Race Rerolls ODYSSEY: Rewards Starwish Cards

Expired Codes

MEMBER10000 | LIMITEDGIFT1 | IRONSOULWEEKEND6 | FIXINGPATCH | IRONSOULWEEKEND7 | MEMBER20000 | IRONSOULWEEKEND8 | 30KMEMBER | 40KMEMBER | IRONSOULWEEKEND9 | 50KMEMBER | HAPPYJUNE | THXFOR60KMEMBER | IRONSOULWEEKEND10 | THURSDAYGIFT | GOODJOB70KMEMBER | IRONSOULWEEKEND11 | EXPEDITIONFIX | GROCERYFIX | DMGHOTFIX | SEASON2LIVE | 100KCONGRATS | IRONSOULWEEKEND12 | IRONSOULWEEKEND13 | NEWMAP | SEASON2GIFTA | TGIFSEASON2 | IRONSOULWEEKEND14 | SEASONSPINSSS | SEASON2OPEN | IRONSOULWEEKEND15 | SEASON2EXPAND | IRONSOULWEEKEND16 | NEWMAPEXPAND | CELEBRATEFOR150KMEMBER | IRONSOULWEEKEND17 | SCYTHEWEAPON | SEASON3EXPAND | IRONSOULWEEKEND18 | SEASON2ENDING | SEASON3LIMITED | IRONSOULWEEKEND19 | MAP5COMESOON | NEWMAPCOMESOON

How to Redeem Codes in Iron Soul: Dungeon

Follow these steps to claim the codes:

Launch Iron Soul: Dungeon on Roblox. Complete or skip the tutorial if necessary. Click the Discord icon in the top-right corner. Enter a working code into the Enter Code box. Click Confirm to claim your rewards.

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Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If a code isn’t working, first make sure you’ve entered it exactly as shown in the table. Codes for Iron Soul: Dungeon are case-sensitive, so even a small mistake can prevent them from being redeemed.

If you’ve entered the code correctly and it still doesn’t work, it may have expired or you’ve already redeemed it on your account. Some older codes have already been removed as newer seasonal and weekend codes have been introduced. Also, some codes have a cap on how many players can redeem them.

Iron Soul: Dungeon Codes FAQ

Q: What does “Code Limit Reached” mean? A: This error message indicates that the code has a limit on how many players can redeem it and that it has now expired.

Q: When are new codes released? A: New codes are released almost every weekend, and whenever the game gets a new major update.

Q: How quickly do codes expire? A: Codes with limited uses expire within hours, as there are a lot of players in the game at any given moment. Codes that don’t have limits usually last for a week or until the next big update drops.

Q: Where do I look for codes? A: The best place to look for codes is the Iron Soul: Dungeon Discord server.

That covers everything you need to know about Iron Soul: Dungeon codes. Make sure to redeem all of the active codes while you can, as there is no way to know if any of the codes have a redemption limit or not. Also, be sure to check out the Codes category to get freebies in other popular experiences, including Be The Final Boss, Lineage Piece, and Anime Capture.

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