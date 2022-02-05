Gone Astray… in the Coastlands request guide – Pokémon Legends Arceus

Zeke’s sister, Wanda, has gone missing yet again. While before she was hidden somewhere in the Mirelands, now she has disappeared in the Coastlands. It’s time to hunt her down and make sure she is safe. Here is how you complete the Gone Astray… in the Coastlands request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock this request after you have completed the Coastlands area and have completed Zeke’s previous quest to find Wanda in the Mirelands. You will find Zeke inside the Galaxy Team Headquarters. Talk to him and he will direct you to the Cobalt Coastlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the Cobalt Coastlands and go north to Castaway Shore. If you need, use Ursaluna to point out exactly where Wanda is. All you have to do is follow the blue radar lines that appear in front of Ursaluna near Castaway Shore. You will find Wanda one of the small rock islands just off the coast. Talk to her and she will go back to Jubilife Village.

Head back to Jubilife Village and talk to Zeke again. He will thank you for rescuing his sister and reward you with a Star Piece.