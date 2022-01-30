Help Wanted: Watering the Fields request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Miller wants to expand the farm again but it seems there isn’t enough water to keep all the plants hydrated. Looks like he needs more help from the nearby Pokémon. This time, he is seeking the help of a water-type Pokémon. Here is how you complete the Help Wanted: Watering the Fields request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will unlock this request after you complete the task of calming Lilligant in the Crimson Mire and speak to the head of the Galaxy Team. After this, head over to Miller and he will give you the task of finding a Pokémon that knows a water-type move. He doesn’t state that he needs a water-type Pokémon so as long as the Pokémon knows a water-type move you’re good.

Head out to the Crimson Mirelands and hunt down one of the Psyduck. Psyduck are plentiful in this area and can be found around most bodies of water during the daytime. Psyduck can also be found in the Heartwood area in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Once you have a Pokémon with a water-type move, return to Miller at the farms and hand the Pokémon over to him. You will be rewarded with more farmland to grow crops.