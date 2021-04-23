Hitman 3 Elusive Target – The Politician Silent Assassin guide

The Politician is another Elusive Target in Hitman 3 that’s been pulled from the archives of Hitman 2. The gimmick with this particular target is that she’s using a body double. This makes it incredibly difficult to know which NPC is your target. In this guide, we’ll show you the best route to kill your target and complete the mission with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Elusive Target warning

As with all Elusive Targets, you only get one chance to get this right. As soon as you start completing objectives, such as killing your target, you can’t restart the mission. Up until that point, however, you can restart as much as you want. We suggest following our route without killing the target a few times. This will help you learn which NPCs are likely to be an issue and where you need to be more careful or work on your timing. Once you’re comfortable, take the mission on for real and kill your target. With a decent amount of practice under your belt, you should be able to complete the mission without any trouble.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Elusive Target is set in the opening location for Hitman 2, Hawke’s Bay. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you’ll need to purchase access via the Hitman 2 Pass. There’s only one starting location available for this mission, the beach. As for equipment, we’re keeping things as simple as possible. The only thing you’ll need is a lockpick.

Step 1: Get into the house

From your starting location on the beach, you need to head around the right-hand side of the main house. You can do this by moving through the long grass to hide Agent 47 from any prying eyes. As you get closer, stick to the grass around the edge of the car and garage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a rough map reference the location on the map that you need to get to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re here, you need to get inside the garage. There’s a guard on the balcony above who will almost spot you as you do this. Crouch and dash towards the lock on the left-hand side of the garage door. If you move to the right of the area first and use the low wall as cover, the guard won’t spot you as you move to the lock. By doing this, the guard on the balcony above may spot you, and he’ll come to investigate.

Step 2: The setup

In that time, you should be able to unlock the garage and get inside. Don’t worry about the two NPCs in here. They won’t spot you. Grab the wrench on the floor near them and go through the open doorway to your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head down the corridor here and unlock the door at the end. It will be on your right. This leads to a staircase. Don’t go all the way up just yet. There’s a guard at the top who may spot you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move up the stairs just enough so that you can see the guard, but he can’t see you. Wait for his head to be facing forward. When it is, throw the wrench at him to subdue him. Now that guard is down, pick up both the wrench and gun he’s dropped and drag him through the double doors into the next corridor. There’s a crate in this area where you can safely hide his body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you need to head back out to the balcony area where this guard was leaning. There’s an outdoor heater in the corner. Using the wrench, you can sabotage this so that it’ll kill the target in a couple of minutes. If you’re only practicing, for now, spend a couple of seconds waiting here before moving on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Exit

With the kill set up, go back down the stairs you came up. At the bottom, turn right as you go through the door. This leads to a door at the end of the corridor from earlier. It opens up into the downstairs living space of the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use instinct to make sure that no one spots you here. The target will be waiting around for a short while before she and her entourage make their way upstairs. Once they have, use the cover system to move along the kitchen counters and over to the table. You need to collect the car key that will be sitting on a plate on that table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for the key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve obtained the key, you need to retrace your steps to the garage and head out into the tall grass again. The only thing you’ll need to watch out for is the camera. Make sure it doesn’t spot you. The target will head outside to smoke a cigarette, which is when she’ll trigger the accidental kill you set up earlier. At this point, two exits will become active. One is the boat that you arrived on further down the beach. If you have the car key, you can jump into the car that’s been sitting by the garage this entire time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternative method

For this Elusive Target, we have a tiny deviation for those with more available equipment. If you have the ICA Electrocution Phone, you can kill the target without even entering the house. Follow the above route until you’re hiding in the grass near the garage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now all you need to do is wait for the target to go upstairs and into her office. Once she’s at her computer, she’ll be looking out toward your position. Step out from the tall grass long enough for her to almost spot you. This should trigger her to become suspicious and head outside to investigate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as she’s out of the room, dump the Electrocution Phone on the sand where she’ll see it. Now move away from the area and wait for her to appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The target will walk past the phone on her way to investigate the position she saw you in. Once she’s done, she’ll notice the phone on her return and pick it up. All you need to do now is go back to the starting position. Then, you can activate the phone and jump into the exit immediately.