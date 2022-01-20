Hitman 3 Featured Contract – Reach for the Skies Silent Assassin guide

Reach for the Skies is a Featured Contract in Hitman 3 that tasks you with taking out targets around the Dubai location with some interesting optional objectives. This guide explains how to complete the mission with a rank of Silent Assassin and complete all those optional objectives for some bonus experience points.

Loadout

This mission has a requirement that you kill one target with an explosion and one with a melee weapon, so it’s essential to bring an explosive item along. The Explosive Golf Ball or the Remote Explosive both work well. Other than that, you’ll need a silenced pistol such as the Goldballer and a Coin for distractions. Finally, we recommend picking the penthouse starting location because it places you close to one of your targets. However, you could always make your way up from the base starting location if you want to do a purist run.

Step 1: Kill the chef

Your first target is the chef in the penthouse. Make your way down to the kitchen from your starting location and go through the door at the back of the area that heads towards the main staircase down to the rest of the building. Pick up the knife from the sideboard as you go through. You’ll need to subdue the NPC in this room and hide his body.

Use the coin to lure the chef into the room by opening it, flipping the coin, and picking it up. Next, go to the bathroom in this area and hide behind the door. When the chef comes in, flip the coin again to get him to come to you and move away from witnesses. Then, you can shoot him in the head and hide his body.

Step 2: Lure the guard and kill him on the outer walkway

The second target is the most complicated of the entire mission. It’s the security guard posted at the end of the hallway at the bottom of the stairs from the penthouse. Come down the stairs, shoot the camera in the hallway without the guard seeing you, and make your way down to the opposite end. You’ll need to wait for the VIP and his bodyguards to move through the area before taking this target down, so don’t worry about being quick.

You need to lure this target out of their position and to the right, onto the outer walkway where you can see the sky and fall to your death. You’ll need to use the coin to lure him along the corridor, but make sure you take out the second camera in this area first, or you’ll have another task to complete.

Once you’ve lured the target out onto the walkway, subdue them and drag their body as close to the edge as possible. Then place the remote explosive below them and detonate it to kill them and throw the body off the skyscraper. You could also do this by throwing the Explosive Golf Ball at the target’s head once you’ve lured them onto the walkway.

Step 3: Take down the technicians

The third target you should take down is the technician. He’s in the technicians area to the right of the balcony in the corridor from the penthouse door. You can vault over the balcony and get into the area without anyone seeing you, but there are still two other NPCs that might notice your presence. Use the generator in the area to distract and subdue one of the NPCs. You can dump his body in the container. You’ll need to use a thrown item like the coin to distract the second NPC and dump her body in the container.

Finally, sneak up behind the target and kill him. There’s nowhere to hide his body, so try to leave it at the front of the technicians area where there’s a lot of stuff to hide him from view.

Step 4: Knife the janitor and leave

The janitor in a room just down the hall from your third target is the final target. Killing them is difficult with the guard that patrols the area, so you need to get inside and lean against the elevator shaft to subdue him first. The easiest way to get here is to go back up to the balcony you vaulted over to reach the maintenance area and use the staircase behind the guard to go downstairs. Again, ensure you shoot out the camera before being spotted.

Once the guard has been subdued, hide his body in the locker down the hall. Then, you can sneak up behind the janitor and use the knife you picked up at the start of the mission to kill her. This counts as a melee kill, earning you more experience points. From there, you can enter the main atrium of the skyscraper and pick any exit you wish to end the mission.