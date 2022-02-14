Horizon Forbidden West Editions guide – what do you get, and which should you buy

With Horizon Forbidden West arriving on February 18, there is still time to grab one of the special editions if you are so inclined. Below, you will find full details on what is contained in each edition so that you can make an informed decision on what to do buy.

As for which version to get, that really boils down to a balance between your love for this particular gaming property and how much damage your wallet can take. The simple truth is that collector’s editions are not exactly known for being value for money for any game, so make sure you remember that before you splash the cash. They are fine if you feel a deep connection to a game and want to celebrate it with something unique and cool, but everyone else should steer clear.

Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition

The cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition is exclusively available on PlayStation Store, in addition to Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll receive the following content:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition

Next up is the Special Edition, a gorgeous SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either PS4 or PS5, which also features the digital soundtrack (via voucher), as well as a mini art book.

Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbiden West Reglia Edition