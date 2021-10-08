Attachments make or break your gun in any FPS, and Battlefield 2042 is no exception to that rule. You want to go out of your way to find the best proper attachments suitable for your weapon and the playstyle you have for the game. How attachments work in Battlefield 2042 might feel pretty different compared to previous entries in the series. This guide will break down how attachments work in the game and everything you need to know about them.

For the Battlefield 2042 beta, you will not be able to swap in and out of your attachments using a workbench outside of combat. Instead, everything is done entirely during a battle. You’ll bring up a menu showing all of the available attachments you have for your weapon, and then you’ll be able to find the correct combination that feels right for the gun and how you plan to use it. You’ll be able to see every stat change and advantage the attachment gives you before committing to it. The best part is you’ll be able to switch these out at any time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The attachments do take a few seconds to take effect. Your character will lower their weapon out of the frame and then return the gun up with all of your changes. Everyone can freely make these changes, but we recommend finding a safe place to do this to avoid being ambushed.

When Battlefield 2042 officially releases, players should have access to a much more diverse workbench where they can make these changes to their loadout outside of combat.