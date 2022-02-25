How big is the map in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West Map Size

As is the case with many other open world games, Horizon Forbidden West’s map is made to capture your attention for a long time. Aloy’s second adventure will have you exploring a new location that will have a lot of new robot dinosaurs to fight and take control of, but how big is the map in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West’s map is five miles long. Going east to west is much longer than north to south, and the overall world is split into four regions. Traveling from one end to the other nonstop will take probably about 15-30 minutes depending on your mode of transportation.

Comparing this to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s 15 miles, you may think this is a step backwards, but that’s not exactly the case.

While the overall size of this map is a third of the size of Skyrim, that doesn’t mean it is worse. The density of things to do in this world was made to be overflowing here, so everywhere you go there is a lot to do. You won’t be mindlessly walking with nothing interesting to interact with for long stretches of time. You will also encounter various environments like mountains, deserts, jungles, and more, all with their own exclusive aspects to keep your attention.