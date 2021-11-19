How digging for fossils in the Grand Underground works in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When you’re exploring the Grand Underground, you’ll have the chance to dig into the walls and try to find some rare items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While searching for fossils, you can find small spheres, statues, and even evolutionary items. Here’s what you need to know about digging for fossils in the Ground Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll only be able to do this once you’ve gained the Explorer’s Kit. You can receive this from the old man next to the Pokémon Center in Eterna City. After you have the Explorer’s Kit, you can freely visit the Grand Underground. Your next step is to look for the orange icons on the Grand Underground map hidden in the wall. To interact with objects, place your character against the wall and continually hit the A button, moving up and down where the orange icon is on the map until you receive a notification about digging.

When you get into the digging menu, you’ll have to break through the earth using the pickax or the hammer. The hammer is more dangerous than the two digging items that cause more destruction on the rock, but it allows you to break through it faster.

The pickax is a more delicate and press digging instrument, and while it might take you longer to break through with it, you don’t crack the area more.

Your goal is to unearth all of the items in the digging minigame or to unearth as many as you can before the crack at the top of your screen reaches the left side. Once the crack goes to the left side, you’ll only be able to leave with the items you acquired. The hammer causes the crack to grow faster, but you unearth more blocks. The pickax doesn’t crack the top as much, but it takes longer to breakthrough. You’ll want to swap between these two instruments to retrieve your items successfully.

You can find these digging sites throughout the Grand Underground. Continually return to find more digging sites. Each site has a chance to receive spheres, evolutionary items or valuable items, and statues to place inside your secret base.