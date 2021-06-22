How does Plague Territory work in State of Decay 2?

In State of Decay 2 Update 25, developer Undead Labs introduced Plague Territory. For the first time since the game’s launch, there’s now a mechanic that shows players enemy territory and areas that are out of their control until that territory has been conquered. This article will explain how Plague Territory works and what to do when you discover it in your game.

What is Plague Territory?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plague Territory is a section of the map that is under the influence of a Plague Heart. All the outposts in the area will have a red background, indicating that you can’t claim them. The Plague Heart will be inside the Plague Territory somewhere. Enemies in Plague Territory are much stronger and will brazenly attack any survivor who gets too close. It’s advised that you explore with a vehicle before getting out to explore on foot, allowing you to run down most of the enemies you come across. You’ll have to venture in to find it or use a secondary method to identify its location.

How to find Plague Hearts

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Plague Hearts in two ways. First, you can explore a Plague Territory, marked by a moving red mist on your map until you locate it. The second method is far easier. Find a high vantage point and scout the map. Once you’ve uncovered all the locations on the map, you’ll also be able to see all the Plague Territories and where their Plague Hearts are. This makes it much easier to go out and clear the map of Plague Territory.

How to clear Plague Territory

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to remove Plague Territory is to head out and kill the Plague Heart. You can track it through the Plague Territory to the point where the red mist is darkest. This is usually inside a building. Once you’ve killed the Plague Heart, the area will clear of red mist, and enemies with red eyes will stop appearing as frequently. You’ll also be able to claim any of the outposts in the area.