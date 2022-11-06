How does Recruitment work in Arknights? Answered

As the more accessible and F2P friendly method to get new Operators in Arknights, Recruitment is an invaluable tool for every new Doctor, unless you opt to drop copious amounts of cash on the more premium form of Recruitment, Headhunting. Here is what you need to know about Recruitment in Arknights.

What you need to access Recruitment

Recruitment is unlocked upon completion of Stage 0-2: Protection. Players will initially start out with one Recruitment slot, but will be able to unlock a total of four via upgrading the Human Resources building in their base. To recruit an Operator, you will require enough LMD to pay the recruitment fee and one Recruitment Permit. LMD can be acquired by completing stages, and players will receive a steady supply of Recruitment Permits by completing daily and weekly missions.

Players will be able to choose the duration of the Recruitment, with the shortest being 10 minutes and the longest being 9 hours. The longer the time, the more expensive the recruitment fee, but you will get higher rarity Operators, and it will lessen the chance of Job Tags falling off. Expedited Plans, obtaining from clearing missions, will allow players to bypass the Recruitment time and immediately recruit the Operator. Be warned, if you decide to cancel the Recruitment for whatever reason, you will not get your resources back.

Job Tags are used to filter the pool of Operators you can get, essentially allowing you to focus on getting specific groups of Operators with the right combinations. You will get to select up to five random Job Tags per recruitment, with the option to refresh them every 6 hours after building the HR Office. Job tags may occasionally fall off during Recruitment, especially if the duration is short, but they will also fall off if the tags selected are mutually exclusive (eg. selecting the Sniper and Caster tags will cause one of them to fall off).

The Top Operator and Senior Operator Job Tags are the rarest and most highly sought after tags in the game, with the former allowing players to recruit a 6 star Operator and the latter allowing players to recruit a 5 star Operator from the Recruitment pool. While there is a possibility to get 5 star Operators with regular Recruitment by either pure luck or using tags to filter for them, players will only be able to get 6 star Operators with the Top Operator tag.