How does the Halloween Mischief event work in Pokémon Go?
A spooky Pokémon event.
The upcoming Pokémon Go Halloween event for 2021 has been announced for the mobile game, and it will be happening in the middle of the Season of Mischief. Because it’s happening during this season, the event is called the Halloween Mischief event, releasing three new Pokémon for players to capture at the start of the event. We’ll be breaking down all of the details for the Halloween Mischief event and how it works in this guide.
Halloween Mischief event
The Halloween Mischief event will be broken up into two parts: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals. Halloween Mischief Pikachu and Piplup will appear in the wild throughout the event, and Halloween Mischief Drifblim will appear in three-star raids. There is a chance to capture a shiny version of all three Pokémon. There will also be a Pikachu Pumpkin Head, Pumpkaboo Top, Pumpkaboo Pants, Hoopa Headband, and Halloween Face Sticker avatar items you can purchase in the store starting on October 14.
Creepy Companions
Creepy Companions will take place from October 15 to 22. During this event, Galarian Slowking will be making its appearance. You will need to capture a Galarian Slowpoke, and then, while having this Pokémon as your buddy, capture 30 Psychic-type Pokémon before evolving it into a Galarian Slowking. This Pokémon will be available after the event.
These are all of the Pokémon you can capture in the wild.
- Drowzee
- Gastly
- Gothia
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Spinarak
- Stunky
- Woobat
- Yamask
- Zubat
These are the Pokémon appearing in the various raids during the Creepy Companions part of the event.
- One-star – Espurr
- One-star – Galarian Slowpoke
- One-star – Murkrow
- One-star – Scraggy
- One-star – Yamask
- Three-star – Alolan Raichu
- Three-star – Banette
- Three-star – Halloween Mischief Drifblim
- Three-star – Sableye
- Five-star – Altered Forme Giratina
- Mega-raids – Mega Gengar
These are all of the Pokémon appearing in 7km eggs.
- Chingling
- Galariuan Yamask
- Golett
- Litwick
- Misdreavus
- Shuppet
- Spinarak
Ghoulish Pals
On October 22, the Ghoulish Pals portion of the event will be happening. Pumpkaboo and Phantump will be making their debut alongside their evolutions. Pumpkaboo is also releasing with a new size mechanic. You’ll be able to see the different sizes of this Pokémon in the wild before capturing it; an essential feature for the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge you’ll need to capture various sizes of this Pokémon before the event is over.
These are all of the Pokémon you can capture in the wild during the event.
- Average Size Pumkaboo
- Gastly
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Haunter
- Large Size Pumpkaboo
- Litwick
- Misdreavus
- Murkrow
- Phantump
- Purrloin
- Shuppet
- Small Size Pumkaboo
- Super Size Pumpkaboo
- Yamask
These are the Pokémon appearing in raids during the Ghoulish Pals event.
- One-star – Average Size Pumpkaboo
- One-star – Galarian Yamask
- One-star – Murkrow
- One-star – Phantump
- One-star – Yamask
- Three-star – Alolan Marowak
- Three-star – Banette
- Three-star – Halloween Mischief Drifblim
- Three-star – Lampent
- Five-star – Darkrai
- Mega-raids – Mega Absol
These are all of the Pokémon you capture from 7km eggs.
- Galarian Yamask
- Golett
- Litwick
- Misdreavus
- Phantump
- Shuppet
- Spinarak
The entire event concludes on October 31. However, the Halloween Cup for 2021 will continue until November 2.