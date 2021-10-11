How does the Halloween Mischief event work in Pokémon Go?

The upcoming Pokémon Go Halloween event for 2021 has been announced for the mobile game, and it will be happening in the middle of the Season of Mischief. Because it’s happening during this season, the event is called the Halloween Mischief event, releasing three new Pokémon for players to capture at the start of the event. We’ll be breaking down all of the details for the Halloween Mischief event and how it works in this guide.

Halloween Mischief event

The Halloween Mischief event will be broken up into two parts: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals. Halloween Mischief Pikachu and Piplup will appear in the wild throughout the event, and Halloween Mischief Drifblim will appear in three-star raids. There is a chance to capture a shiny version of all three Pokémon. There will also be a Pikachu Pumpkin Head, Pumpkaboo Top, Pumpkaboo Pants, Hoopa Headband, and Halloween Face Sticker avatar items you can purchase in the store starting on October 14.

Creepy Companions

Creepy Companions will take place from October 15 to 22. During this event, Galarian Slowking will be making its appearance. You will need to capture a Galarian Slowpoke, and then, while having this Pokémon as your buddy, capture 30 Psychic-type Pokémon before evolving it into a Galarian Slowking. This Pokémon will be available after the event.

These are all of the Pokémon you can capture in the wild.

Drowzee

Gastly

Gothia

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Spinarak

Stunky

Woobat

Yamask

Zubat

These are the Pokémon appearing in the various raids during the Creepy Companions part of the event.

One-star – Espurr

One-star – Galarian Slowpoke

One-star – Murkrow

One-star – Scraggy

One-star – Yamask

Three-star – Alolan Raichu

Three-star – Banette

Three-star – Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Three-star – Sableye

Five-star – Altered Forme Giratina

Mega-raids – Mega Gengar

These are all of the Pokémon appearing in 7km eggs.

Chingling

Galariuan Yamask

Golett

Litwick

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Spinarak

Ghoulish Pals

On October 22, the Ghoulish Pals portion of the event will be happening. Pumpkaboo and Phantump will be making their debut alongside their evolutions. Pumpkaboo is also releasing with a new size mechanic. You’ll be able to see the different sizes of this Pokémon in the wild before capturing it; an essential feature for the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge you’ll need to capture various sizes of this Pokémon before the event is over.

These are all of the Pokémon you can capture in the wild during the event.

Average Size Pumkaboo

Gastly

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Haunter

Large Size Pumpkaboo

Litwick

Misdreavus

Murkrow

Phantump

Purrloin

Shuppet

Small Size Pumkaboo

Super Size Pumpkaboo

Yamask

These are the Pokémon appearing in raids during the Ghoulish Pals event.

One-star – Average Size Pumpkaboo

One-star – Galarian Yamask

One-star – Murkrow

One-star – Phantump

One-star – Yamask

Three-star – Alolan Marowak

Three-star – Banette

Three-star – Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Three-star – Lampent

Five-star – Darkrai

Mega-raids – Mega Absol

These are all of the Pokémon you capture from 7km eggs.

Galarian Yamask

Golett

Litwick

Misdreavus

Phantump

Shuppet

Spinarak

The entire event concludes on October 31. However, the Halloween Cup for 2021 will continue until November 2.