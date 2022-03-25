How long does it take to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Answered

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spinoff from the Borderlands franchise. Rather than finding in the Borderlands universe, you’ll be fighting in Bunkers and Badasses, the tabletop roleplaying game run by Bunkermaster, Tiny Tina. The game is not an infinite campaign, though, and it does have an ending. How long does it take to beat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

For many, focusing entirely on the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands campaign won’t take too long of an adventure. We believe that it should take you roughly 15 hours to complete on the standard difficulty. You can increase the amount it takes by bumping up the difficulty or bringing multiple friends with you to complete it. However, this is based solely on focusing only on the primary campaign and only doing a handful of side quests to boost your level up to meet the more harrowing enemies.

If you were to focus on the side quests, collectibles, and other activities you can in the game, the length it will take you to finish those all up will be much longer. It could take between 25 to 30 hours, with the endgame, the Chaos Dungeon, a never-ending loop of battling against waves of enemies and unlocking the best loot in the game. We’re not clear how long this will take players or what a sufficient finish looks like in accounting for these factors. We also suspect that, in the future, with more Tiny Tina Wonderlands content added to the game, the overall length of the game will steadily increase.