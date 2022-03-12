How long does it take to beat Young Souls?

The new beat ’em up Young Souls has released onto multiple platforms, showcasing two siblings as they struggle against evils with stylish action and a heft of RPG mechanics. For players looking to dive into Young Souls, discovering how long the title takes to complete can help with a modicum of planning.

I was able to complete the story, or main campaign, of Young Souls in three hours and seven minutes with gameplay speed set to ‘faster’. Players should note that this wasn’t the typical playthrough, however: I often skipped currency and opening chests, skipped all dialogue, and did not explore every path possible. The title reports that, in this save file, after the credits have rolled as the final boss was felled, I have completed 54% of the title as a whole.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This title offers a lot of backtracking, however, and many characters that can be talked to in the city if players choose to. Players will receive keys in dungeons that can open chests and doors in earlier dungeons, encouraging gamers to re-explore past areas to unlock every possible item and upgrade. Visiting various shops, exhausting dialogue options, and not fast-forwarding through all dialogue will ostensibly add time as well.

For players that are only interested in the mechanics and are looking to sprint between engagements, running through the entirety of the title in a single evening is more than possible. It’s also worth noting that failing in combat encounters, or otherwise struggling to adequately use the in-depth combat system, will exponentially increase play time.