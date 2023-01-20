How long does Steam maintenance take? Steam maintenance schedule

Steam is a platform used for gaming by millions of PC players globally. As such, the amount of traffic that it gets daily is staggering and requires regular maintenance to operate to its maximum potential. That means that sometimes the Steam servers have to be taken down for regular maintenance, updating, security checks, and more. At other times, their servers can suddenly stop working, which signals that there is a malfunction or outage on their end that they need to fix. Let’s break down how long does Steam maintenance last and how you can plan around that schedule.

Related: When do Steam Sales happen? Steam sale schedule and next sale date

How long does Steam maintenance last

Scheduled maintenance on Steam doesn’t take more than one hour to complete. However, if the servers are down for an unscheduled reason, such as a malfunction, outage, or something else, then it can take them more than an hour to get the servers back up. For example, they could be experiencing hardware or network failures, which means more involved fixes need to take place before the servers are back up and running.

Steam maintenance schedule

With Steam’s offices operating on US Pacific Time, that means that they target the time with the lowest traffic to perform scheduled maintenance. According to the Steam Support page, the scheduled maintenance usually takes place on Tuesday, most often during the early morning or late afternoon in their time zone.

Why are Steam servers down?

Steam servers can be down due to scheduled maintenance or unforeseen problems with the servers. You can always check the server status of Steam servers and plan accordingly. Even if upgrades are deployed to the server, you might not immediately see the results, because they were meant to improve how they operate internally. At other times, you might notice a major improvement in performance, or even new features being added to Steam.