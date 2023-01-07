When do Steam Sales happen? Steam sale schedule and next sale date

One of the best moments to get yourself a new game is during one of Steam’s many seasonal sales. Fans can get some of their favorite games and wishlist items for incredibly low prices by just being there at the right time. Luckily, players can easily learn when most of the sales will happen, since Steam usually announces them three months beforehand. So, knowing this here is when the next Steam sale is happening, and when the next ones are scheduled to appear.

When is the next Steam sale happening?

There are four major Steam sales during the year, the Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring sales, that will allow you to get the most amount of games for the least amount of money. However, there are also other events from time to time that offer a lower amount of discounted games during a shorter amount of time.

Here is when the next announced Steam sales will start and end:

Steam Base Builder Fest (January 23 – 30, 2023)

Steam Mystery Fest (February 20 – 27, 2023)

Steam Spring Sale (March 16 – March 23, 2023)

Though the seasonal sales aren’t on the list, fans should also expect Summer, Halloween, Autumn, and Winter sales during 2023. The Steam Summer and Winter sales are usually the most important ones out of the bunch, as they last the longest time (around two weeks), and they offer the widest selection of discounted games.

How to know when Steam sales happen?

A good way to learn when Steam sales are announced and will happen is to follow the Steamworks Development news hub on Steam which always posts the most recent upcoming sales, along with their scheduled dates. You will also find relevant information about the event by reading those posts.