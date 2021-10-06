How long will New World be under maintenance?

New World is MMO, so when the servers are down for maintenance, players can expect to be waiting for a while before everything is in the clear. You can expect this to happen right after the Amazon Games development team pushes and works on a new update. The maintenance time for these events usually remains the same, so how long can you expect to wait before everything is ready to go back online?

For those waiting for update 1.1 to patch, the patch may already be available for you to download. So you can update your New World game right now and get that ready to go so you can jump into things immediately. However, the Amazon Games team needs a bit more time to work through the maintenance. They previously predicted that the game would only be down for a few hours, but it’s taking them a bit more time than expected, and they have extended this period by two more hours. They’ve shared these thoughts on their twitter page and have updated the community accordingly.

Unfortunately, we are having some technical difficulties and need to extend the maintenance for two more hours.



We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support! — New World (@playnewworld) October 6, 2021

We recommend you quit the game and check back on things when everything has come back up. The New World team is making sure everything checks out okay before the servers return.