How lot challenges work in The Sims 4

When you’re picking a neighborhood for your Sims to live in, The Sims 4, picking the right one can take a little bit of time. Following the release of The Sims 4’s Cottage Living expansion pack, lot challenges have been added to each property. In this guide, we will break down how these lot challenges work and what they do.

A lot challenge can be a way to encourage your Sims to live a certain lifestyle while on the property, and they also warn of potential dangers they’re going to face daily. For example many of the lots featured in this community have Wild Foxes. These foxes will roam around your property, and while cute, they tend to steal eggs from your chicken coops. So it becomes a risk to have chickens on your property unless you take precautions, such as making sure the coops are consistently cleared of eggs, and you have roosters who are patrolling the area, ready to sound the alarm for them.

There are also beneficial challenges that your Sims can do while living on this property. The other challenge in some of these lots is called Simple Living. It makes cooking recipes at home much cheaper, but you’re going to need to have every ingredient to make a meal. Your Sim can’t merely reach into the fridge to grab everything they need. Your family will have to rely on purchasing certain items from the store or growing them in their gardens outside.

When you meet a lot challenge and have your Sims can food they’ve grown in their garden, they receive a small bonus, boosting them for the day. Make sure to check out what lot challenge your property has before planning out your family’s lifestyle.