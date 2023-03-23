How many chapters are in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Resident Evil 4 is a linear adventure where you’ll play Leon Kennedy, exploring a deadly village in Spain, attempting to track down the President’s daughter, Ashley. The entire story is broken up into multiple chapters, and these chapters can take a reasonable amount of time for you to work through, finding every resource on the map, all the treasures, and completing any side quests that pop up along the way. Here’s what you need to know about how many chapters are in Resident Evil 4.

All chapters in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake chapters are broken up differently than in the original game. The original Resident Evil 4 game had five main chapters, broken up into small sections, taking place in unique settings you explored while playing Resident Evil 4. That’s not the case for the remake. Instead, there are several more chapters, and these are broken up into distinct sections, which means you can expect more chapter endings and moments where you can save.

Through our playthrough, we experienced 16 chapters you could play in the main Resident Evil 4 story. At the end of each chapter, there was a breakdown of our overall performance, a place to save, and a moment to interact with any items we held in our storage space or swap them out with anything we had in our inventory.

When you reach the end of the game, you’ll have a chance to replay the entire story or start playing from any of the save points you made during the campaign. We recommend going through the main Resident Evil 4 story to unlock more secrets, such as unique outfits for Leon and Ashley, more weapons for you, and additional art pieces. The overall playtime for Resident Evil 4 is not long. Completing the game from start to finish should take roughly 20 to 25 hours, but this length varies based on your familiarity with the game and the difficulty you’ve chosen at the start.