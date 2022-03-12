How many chapters are in Young Souls? Answered

Young Souls is the newest beat ’em up on the block, releasing on the Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Taking control of two siblings that won’t take ‘no’ for an answer, players are tasked with moving through a fantastical underworld to find their caretaker that mysteriously disappeared.

Young Souls offers a total of ten chapters, playing across four dungeons. The chapters tend to be fleeting, depending on how quickly players are looking to push through the content, though the title gives players the option of how to spend their time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether you’re looking to shop for some new outfits in Young Souls, visit the underground market, or just grind against a few enemies to boost levels for the brutal final boss, the title often gives players the power to spend their time as they see fit. While each chapter marks new paces in the story, the latter half of the campaign has all shops unlocked which opens player options during the chapters.

As a whole, players can expect to spend slightly over three hours with a main campaign playthrough of Young Souls, although Time To Beat has recorded a suggested 21.5 hour time allotment for game completion.