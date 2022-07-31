How many chapters are there in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Answered

The Xenoblade series is a popular JRPG that has amassed a massive following over the years. Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the third installment of the series, was released recently, and much like its predecessors, the game is filled with multiple chapters that will keep you occupied for an extended period. Each chapter brings a different flavour to the table, and for anyone interested, we have listed them below.

Every chapter in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are a total of seven chapters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, each with its unique set of problems. All the chapters are as follows:

Chapter 1- Ouroboros

Chapter 2- Moebius

Chapter 3- Saffronias

Chapter 4- Life

Chapter 5- Eclipse

Chapter 6- Choices

Chapter 7- Time Moves Again

Although seven chapters might not seem many at first glance, these pack a lot of content, and most players will take around 65 to 80 hours to complete the game. If you are in no hurry to complete the game and do not want to speed rush, it can take 100+ hours to go through the entire content. Regardless, each chapter offers an immersive gameplay experience, and you’ll be hooked for a while. It’s worth noting that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comprises a lot of cutscenes, and going through these will be the majority of your game time.

Despite having fewer chapters than its predecessors, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 yields almost the same amount of content. Apart from the main storyline, there are plenty of mysterious places to explore and several side quests to complete.