Fire-Fighting Hydrojet is one of the many items you can find while exploring Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It’s one of several that you will need to find to complete the Collectopaedia Cards for Shillshill. The Fire-Fighting Hydrojet might be one of the more difficult items to find in the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get a Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are two ways you can obtain a Fire-Fighting Hydrojet. One of the easier methods is to find it in containers in the Aetia region. One of the notable containers is one you can find outside of Colony 9. You will be able to access this area after you work through the early part of Chapter 3. You will have the chance to return to Colony 9 after you hear that there’s more trouble in the area. Before you enter the colony, go to the northwest, and there will be a container in the hills. You will want your party members to be in their early level 20s before exploring this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the most notable containers in the region. We also recommend exploring the area to try finding more, and it may require you to search in areas with high-level monsters.

Players have also found this item while exploring the Aetia area and reacting Ferronis Hulks. There, they found Fabricators after the area had been reactivated. However, these items require you to pay money to access the items within them, but they yield several stacks of the item.