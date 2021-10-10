How many demons are there in Shin Megami Tensei V?

Shin Megami Tensei V is an upcoming JRPG filled with demons and Gods that you can control. A precursor to the Pokemon series, Shin Megami Tensei is one of the original “monster-collecting” titles, allowing you to collect and train a large number of demons for your expense.

You can collect demons in a Megami Tensei game through negotiations or fusions. Negotiations happen in battle, as you try to get a demon on your team by answering questions or offering gifts. Otherwise, you can fuse demons in the Cathedral of Shadows, where you combine two demons to get a stronger one.

Each Megami Tensei game has a large number of demons available to add to your arsenal. Developer Atlus has already confirmed a total of 214 potential demons. While lower than some of the previous Megami Tensei games, all demons have been remodeled in 3D for V, making 214 a relatively high amount.

Here are all the demons you’ll be able to control in Shin Megami Tensei V. Demons new to the series (making their first appearance) have been bolded. (Demons are organized in order of announcement date):

Jack Frost

Amanozako

Fionn Mac Cumhaill

Angel (not new, but sporting a new appearance)

Daemon

Mermaid

Mandrake

Arioch

Kumbhanda

Feng Huang

Inugami

Turdak

Fafnir

Mothman

Lilim

Futsunushi

Sraosha

Genbu

Uriel

Orobas

Girimekhala

Horus

Rangda

Arahabaki

Moloch

Preta

Ongyo-ki

Throne

Silky

Kurama Tengu

Fuu-ki

Slime

Onmoraki

Cu Chulainn

Queen Mab

Kin-ki

Succubs

Garuda

Archangel

Thor

Erthys

Narcissus

Legion

Hayataro

Manananggal

Demeter

Anahita

Chironnupu

Shiisaa

Eligor

Basilisk

Pixie

Melchizedek

Cait Sith

Alilat

Lachesis

Power

Asura

Yamata-no-Orochi

Neko Shogun

Hariti

Hanuman

Naga

Bai Hu

Orthrus

Vishnu

Gabriel

Berith

Fortuna

Anubis

Flaemis

Apsaras

Kushinada-Hime

Bugs

Agathion

Ananta

Bishamonten

Thunderbird

Seth

Raphael

Loup-Garou

Attis

Inanna

Atropos

Danu (has made an appearance in SMTIV, but never playable)

(has made an appearance in SMTIV, but never playable) Surt

Jikokuten

Nekomata

Loa

Lamia

Ame-no-Uzume

Hua Po

Clotho

Dakini

Makami

Nue

Skadi

Baphomet

Mitra

Koppa Tengu

Siegfried

Kelpie

Chernobog

Dionysus

Zouchouten

Lakshimi

Baal

Ose

Macabre

Ganesha

Forneus

Decarabia

Sandman

Dominion

Bicorn

Andras

Sandalphon

Oni

Yurlungur

Anzu

Take-Minakata

Zhu Que

Atavaka

Oberon

Titania

Cerberus

Isis

Principality

Flauros

Rakshasa

Cybele

Aitvaras

Hecatoncheires

Lillith

Pisaca

High Pixie

Koropokkuru

Parvati

Chi You

Adramelech

Sarasvati

Sukuna-Hikona

Black Frost

Jatayu

This list will be updated as demons get announced. Shin Megami Tensei V will release on November 11, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch.