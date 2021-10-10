How many demons are there in Shin Megami Tensei V?
Shin Megami Tensei V is an upcoming JRPG filled with demons and Gods that you can control. A precursor to the Pokemon series, Shin Megami Tensei is one of the original “monster-collecting” titles, allowing you to collect and train a large number of demons for your expense.
You can collect demons in a Megami Tensei game through negotiations or fusions. Negotiations happen in battle, as you try to get a demon on your team by answering questions or offering gifts. Otherwise, you can fuse demons in the Cathedral of Shadows, where you combine two demons to get a stronger one.
Each Megami Tensei game has a large number of demons available to add to your arsenal. Developer Atlus has already confirmed a total of 214 potential demons. While lower than some of the previous Megami Tensei games, all demons have been remodeled in 3D for V, making 214 a relatively high amount.
Here are all the demons you’ll be able to control in Shin Megami Tensei V. Demons new to the series (making their first appearance) have been bolded. (Demons are organized in order of announcement date):
- Jack Frost
- Amanozako
- Fionn Mac Cumhaill
- Angel (not new, but sporting a new appearance)
- Daemon
- Mermaid
- Mandrake
- Arioch
- Kumbhanda
- Feng Huang
- Inugami
- Turdak
- Fafnir
- Mothman
- Lilim
- Futsunushi
- Sraosha
- Genbu
- Uriel
- Orobas
- Girimekhala
- Horus
- Rangda
- Arahabaki
- Moloch
- Preta
- Ongyo-ki
- Throne
- Silky
- Kurama Tengu
- Fuu-ki
- Slime
- Onmoraki
- Cu Chulainn
- Queen Mab
- Kin-ki
- Succubs
- Garuda
- Archangel
- Thor
- Erthys
- Narcissus
- Legion
- Hayataro
- Manananggal
- Demeter
- Anahita
- Chironnupu
- Shiisaa
- Eligor
- Basilisk
- Pixie
- Melchizedek
- Cait Sith
- Alilat
- Lachesis
- Power
- Asura
- Yamata-no-Orochi
- Neko Shogun
- Hariti
- Hanuman
- Naga
- Bai Hu
- Orthrus
- Vishnu
- Gabriel
- Berith
- Fortuna
- Anubis
- Flaemis
- Apsaras
- Kushinada-Hime
- Bugs
- Agathion
- Ananta
- Bishamonten
- Thunderbird
- Seth
- Raphael
- Loup-Garou
- Attis
- Inanna
- Atropos
- Danu (has made an appearance in SMTIV, but never playable)
- Surt
- Jikokuten
- Nekomata
- Loa
- Lamia
- Ame-no-Uzume
- Hua Po
- Clotho
- Dakini
- Makami
- Nue
- Skadi
- Baphomet
- Mitra
- Koppa Tengu
- Siegfried
- Kelpie
- Chernobog
- Dionysus
- Zouchouten
- Lakshimi
- Baal
- Ose
- Macabre
- Ganesha
- Forneus
- Decarabia
- Sandman
- Dominion
- Bicorn
- Andras
- Sandalphon
- Oni
- Yurlungur
- Anzu
- Take-Minakata
- Zhu Que
- Atavaka
- Oberon
- Titania
- Cerberus
- Isis
- Principality
- Flauros
- Rakshasa
- Cybele
- Aitvaras
- Hecatoncheires
- Lillith
- Pisaca
- High Pixie
- Koropokkuru
- Parvati
- Chi You
- Adramelech
- Sarasvati
- Sukuna-Hikona
- Black Frost
- Jatayu
This list will be updated as demons get announced. Shin Megami Tensei V will release on November 11, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch.