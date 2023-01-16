How many episodes is HBO’s The Last of Us TV series?

HBO’s The Last of Us is as highly anticipated as any video game adaption into another media. The journey of Joel and Ellie across the apocalyptic landscape in the United States has them encountering all kinds of horrors, both dead and alive. Whether you played the original story in the game or not, you are likely curious to know how long this show will run on HBO Max. Here are how many episodes are in the first season of The Last of Us TV.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us TV Season 1?

HBO’s Season 1 of The Last of Us is nine episodes long. Starting January 15, all episodes will appear on HBO Max on Sundays at 8 PM and be streamable at any time afterward. The finale will first become available on March 12.

The Last of Us TV — All episode names and runtime

As of this writing, there are rumors about how long The Last of Us runtimes go, but nothing concrete until the episodes are released. Here are the rumored episode lengths. Rumored episode names and lengths are in italics (Episode 1 and Episode 2 names are officially confirmed).

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness – 1 hour 20 minutes

Episode 2: Cordyceps Ordo Seclorum – 55 minutes

Episode 3: Long Long Time – 1 hour 15 minutes

Episode 4:Please Hold My Hand – 46 minutes

Episode 5: Endure and Survive – 1 hour

Episode 6: Kin – 1 hour

Episode 7: Left Behind – 56 minutes

Episode 8: When We Are in Need – 51 minutes

Episode 9 – 43 minutes

As you can see above, the first episode, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness,” is the longest, running at an hour and 20 minutes. This lengthy runtime isn’t necessarily an uncommon occurrence since the first episode is used to set up everything that comes after. It introduces you to the world and characters and establishes what is happening. The finale could be nearly half the runtime of the pilot, so things likely will move very quickly.