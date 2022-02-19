How Melee Pits work in Horizon Forbidden West

If you are looking for a place to test your skills, look no further than the Melee Pits. These challenge zones are where you can go to win rewards. After completing all the challenges at a Melee Pit, you get the opportunity to challenge the Pit Master. Do you have what it takes? Here’s everything you need to know about the Melee Pits in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will discover your first Melee Pit in Chainscrape. When you interact with the Pit Master, he will explain what the Melee Pit is about. After learning about the pit, you will notice that there are three options you can choose from. They are:

Challenges

Tutorials

Practice

Challenges are fights against other people that are timed. These challenges require specific skills and will test you on that skill. Once you reach the final challenge, you will be allowed to fight the Pit Master. The Pit Master challenge will also come with a reward for completion.

Tutorials give you the opportunity to relearn aspects of the game that you may have forgotten such as light attacks, heavy attacks, and power attacks. The more skills you unlock, the more options you will have to choose from in the tutorials. Lastly, practice gives you the opportunity to try out your unlocked skills and combos on a live target. This target is skilled and reacts to what you do. It is a perfect opportunity to unleash your skills.