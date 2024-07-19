Flintlock Siege of Dawn: 10 Best Skills

Nor is on the path to exact revenge from the gods in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn, and she will need the best skills to achieve her goal. You unlock skills by banking reputation, which you can obtain by defeating enemies. With three skill trees, Powder, Magic, and Steel, there are tons of skills to unlock, but prioritizing the best one will get you so far in the game. We have listed the 10 best skills in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn you should not sleep on.

Best Early Game Skills in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn

Source: A44 Games via Gamepur

The best skills in the early game of Flintlock The Siege of Dawn are the ones that help you die less, deal more damage, and unlock new features or combos. We have listed here some of the most used skills we believe a player should unlock first in the game to make the journey easy in the first few hours of the game.

Dodge Attack

Skill Tree: Steel

Reputation Required: 2,500

Dodging is one of the core aspects of Flintlock The Siege of Dawn. The ‘Dodge Attack’ skill allows Nor to open up with an attack right after performing a dodge.

This is one of those skills that should have been unlocked from the get-go in the game, but sadly, that is not the case in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn. Therefore, we can’t stress enough the usability of the Dodge Attack skill in the field, especially when you are fighting shielded enemies.

Taunt

Skill Type: Magic

Reputation Required: 3,750

While Enki says he is a god and gives Nor a traversal skill for free very early in the game, in combat, Enki is not helpful, especially when a horde of enemies only attacks Nor. This changes when you unlock the Taunt skill in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn.

Enki becomes useful during combat and draws the attention of enemies towards himself. This breaks the crowd and makes dealing with a horde of enemies much more easier. Also, you do not have to do a thing for Enki to draw attention, Taunt is a passive skill so Enki will distract enemies on its own.

Charged Shot

Skill Type: 2,500

Reputation Required: Powder

Nor’s gun is powerful, but you can take the damage up a notch by unlocking the Charged Shot, one of the best Powder skills in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn. This skill gives Nor a chance to break the horde by killing the weaker enemies very quickly.

Destructive Descent

Skill Type: Powder

Reputation Required: 5,250

There is a lot of verticality in the game’s world. You will often find enemies posted below a platform, which gives you an opening to deal with an airborne attack. However, Nor does not have a suitable skill to unleash an aerial attack at the game’s start. This can change when you unlock the Destructive Descent, the best AoE skill in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn.

Nor will perform a plunging attack from the air when you unleash this skill. It consumes a black powder and deals physical and stun damage to targets in a five-meter radius.

Deflection

Skill Type: 3,750

Reputation Required: Steel

While you can parry melee attacks from the get-go, sending back the ranged projectiles is something Nor’s got to learn. Hence, we believe the best early-game skill in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn is Deflection, especially when it comes to taking down annoying enemies who are firing from a distance.

Best Mid to Late Game Skills

While the best skills in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn we have mentioned above are essential to get in the early game, there are more that you must get to make your transition from mid to late game easier. Here are five more skills you should not sleep on and get them as soon as possible:

Momentum

Skill Type: Steel

Reputation Required: 7,000

While the early game enemies are much more manageable and easier to beat, as you enter into new areas, foes become hard to beat. By unlocking the Momentum skill, you can strengthen Nor’s melee attacks. She can strike faster, and every melee hit deals 10% bonus damage.

This is also useful while eliminating enemies in a horde or fighting tanky-shielded enemies in Flintlock the Siege of Dawn.

Rend Spirit

Skill Type: Magic

Reputation Required: 2,500

While the Taunt skill is useful, the Rend Spirit makes Enki much more helpful in the field. Using this skill consumes 2 Enki’s charges; however, it speeds up the Withering gauge, making it one of the Flintlock the Siege of Dawn’s best skills.

An un-armored enemy will be suspended in the air when you use the Rend Spirit. This skill allows you to manage the crowd and defeat enemies much more easily by dividing them.

You can use this skill on armored enemies only after you have broken it.

Extra Shot

Skill Type: Powder

Reputation Required: 5,500

Nor’s gun is useful not only in dealing with damage but also in stopping an unblockable attack. This is a very useful tool in combat that recharges as you continue to hit enemies with melee attacks. However, sometimes it feels like three charges are just not enough.

Unlocking the Extra Shot gives you one more gun ammo to use against the enemies. The extra ammo helps a lot, especially when you try to defeat a boss in an occupied zone.

Shadow Self

Skill Type: Magic

Reputation Required: 11,000

Dying is part of Flintlock, but sometimes you travel so much from the spawn point and die when you are about to reach the next resting place. Moments like this make you feel awful, and you wish an extra lifeline could have been a better help here.

The Shadow Self skill just gives you that: an extra life. Once you have unlocked this skill, Enki will restore Nor’s health to full bar after she dies. However, this action will happen only once, and it recharges after you have rested at the resting place.

Unleashing

Skill Type: Magic

Reputation Required: 16,250

Enki’s curse-infused attacks are very useful in combat, especially when you fight a tougher enemy. However, the charges are less in quantity and charge slow too.

By unlocking the Unleashing, one of the best Enki skills in Flintlock Siege of Dawn, you get 2 more Enki charges. This is one of the best skills in Flintlock the SIege of Dawn, which also speeds up the recharge rate that is needed more from the early game.

We’ve covered a Flintlock best settings guide to help you attain better FPS on your PC. If you’re experiencing crashing, freezing, or black screens, we’ve got an error-fix guide just for that, too.

