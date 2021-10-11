How much money does Shroud make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021

The anonymous Twitch hack that revealed the data of every user was a massive day for the platform. It needed to work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that every user’s data was secured again as quickly as possible. For the most part, the company succeeded. However, the earnings of every prominent streamer were collated rapidly and shared, giving everyone a good look at how much the people they follow are making from their streaming careers. This article covers how much Shroud was paid by Twitch for about two years of work.

Between August 2019 and October 2021, Shroud was paid $2,040,503.13 by Twitch for subscriptions, bits, and advertisements on his streams. This figure works out to be about $170,041.93 per month, but this will change each month based on advertiser budgets and other seasonal factors. For example, in September 2021 alone, Shroud was paid $96,395, which is much less than the average monthly payout based on the overall figure.

However, Shroud will also have earned money from other sources such as donations through third-party services and sponsorship or brand deals. A year ago, he also announced that he would be returning to Twitch under an exclusivity deal, for which he was almost certainly paid a decent sum of cash. All of this means that Shroud’s income is likely a fair bit higher than what the Twitch hack revealed it to be.