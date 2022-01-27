In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, your primary focus will be to research and study the Pokémon you meet in the wild. You’ll need to observe how they behave in the wild, but you’ll also need to capture them for research purposes. When you don’t have Pokémon with you, you can find them wandering around on pastures. In this guide, we cover how pastures work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The pastures in Pokémon Legends are essentially your Pokémon computer where all of your extra Pokémon are stored inside of boxes. In traditional Pokémon games, you’d boot up your PC box and swap out your Pokémon roster with any of those you find on the PC. Instead, the pasture has replaced the PC, giving your Pokémon a more open space to roam while you’re exploring the Hisui region. Because Pokémon Legends takes place many years before the traditional Pokémon games, the technology featured in the game is not as advanced.

You can deposit or switch out your Pokémon from these locations when you unlock pastures. Make sure to visit your pasture whenever you want to give a particular Pokémon in your party a break, or you want to try to use a different team with you while exploring the Hisui region.