How skill trees work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest title in developer Gearbox’s Borderlands franchise. It stars Tiny Tina, as she once again runs a campaign inspired by Dungeons and Dragons. Unlike her featured DLC, Assault on Dragonkeep, Wonderlands goes much further into the RPG hole. This guide breaks down the skill tree system.

The new skill tree system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wonderlands features an extensive character creation and class system. Each class is given a skill tree that represents unique mechanics and abilities for that specific class. The new skill tree has a few differences compared to the previous iterations of the Borderlands titles.

Each class comes equipped with two unique action skills and a passive trait. As you can see above, the Graveborn class features a Demi-Lich companion as their specialty trait. Below that trait are the two unique action skills. Only one of these abilities can be equipped at any given time, however.

The rest of the skill tree contains several passive abilities that are active at all times. Some skills will have an activation requirement. The max level in Wonderlands is 40. At max level, you will not be able to max out a skill tree, so careful build consideration is required as some skills will be left behind.

You can unlock the ability to respec a skill tree, but only once the main story is complete. Make sure to take a good look at each skill before you invest, as you will be stuck with them for a while.