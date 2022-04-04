In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the opportunity to explore space above the planets you’ll be exploring throughout the galaxy. You can complete side quests, find collectibles in these areas, and participate in space battles. Here’s what you need to know about how space battles work in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find an active space battle on your map while exploring a planet. The battles in these regions will vary based on the Star Wars movies that feature it. For example, while exploring Courscant, we encountered a Clone and Droid space battle happening in the area, despite playing through Episode I: The Phantom Menace, well before those events occurred.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, you’ll see an indicator at the top showing the two active factions battling it out against each other. Of course, you’ll have to fight against one of those factions based on the characters you’re using, and you’ll need to destroy the opposing side’s ships to complete the battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing the area of the opposing faction you’re battling, you’ll receive a notification of the winner of the battle and a small number of studs for participating in the battle.