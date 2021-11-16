How the shock chain works in Halo Infinite

There are several new things added to Halo Infinite, and one of the more difficult things you might be trying to get to work is called a shock chain. It’s when you hit multiple enemies with a shock grenade or one of the shock weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a shock chain to work and what it does.

You’ll be able to cause a shock chain using the Dynamo grenades, Shock Rifle, or the Disruptor. These are a shock-based weapons that you can hit multiple enemies with, so long as they’re close enough together. The grenades are likely the best for enemies group together, but it doesn’t hurt to use a Shock Rifle when attempting to trigger a shock chain effect.

The trick to getting a kill with a shock chain is to try softening up targets before using any shock-based weapons. For example, hitting an opponent with a frag grenade followed by a Dynamo grenade is an excellent way to lower the shields of enemies grouped and then finish them off with the Dynamo grenade.

If you’re having trouble, you’ll want to use the Threat Sensor and then shoot the threat Sensor with the Shock Rifle and the Disruptor. Any enemy in the area of a Threat Sensor can be hit by the shocking effects of your weapon, making it easier to take them down. The Threat Sensor is a critical item that we highly recommend using when enemies clump together and you want to trigger a shock chain.