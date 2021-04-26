How the shop works in Arenas Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Season 9: Legacy is all about Apex Legends moving on from just a battle royale game into the greater world of multi-mode shooters. The newest mode, Arenas, is a 3v3 deathmatch over a course of rounds, but kitting up in Arenas doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to have to balance out your kit and choose what you wish to prioritize based on the amount of crafting metals you have. Here is everything you need to know about the Arenas shop/Pre-Match.

Kitting Up

Image via Respawn

At the beginning of the first round, everyone starts with a set amount of crafting metal with which they can buy from the store one of four things: Weapons, Abilities, Consumables or Upgrades. There is no gear and your helmet and body shield are fixed. Base weapons, the P2020 and the Mozambique, doesn’t cost any crafting materials, but all other weapons do. You can also kit your gun out at Level 1, 2 or 3 with additional upgrades. Consumables cost between 25 and 150 crafting materials.

Managing Abilities

Image via Respawn

Yes, even abilities can be purchased in the store, and this is because abilities have a set number of charges in Arenas. If you want to use your abilities more times than what you start with, you need to have enough crafting metals to buy more charges. You also need crafting metals to use your ultimate at all, as you do not start with a charge for that.

Round Resets

Image via Respawn

Weapons, consumables and upgrades do not carry over round to round, so you best not put all of your eggs in one basket. You will have to buy kits all over again between rounds. That said, ability charge do carry over round to round, so the rest doesn’t affect Tacticals, Ultimates, etc…

Earning Crafting Metals

Image via Respawn

You can earn more crafting metal during a round via Material Canisters or doing well in the match. Each Canister rewards 200 materials to each team member, and each kill is worth 75. It should also be noted the Crafting Materials themselves carry over round to round too. They may be worth saving up if you want to pull it out in the long game. There is no premium way to get materials.