How to access the New World closed beta

Amazon’s New World is a massively multiplayer online RPG, bringing players to the shores of Aeternum, the Eternal Isle as you take on the legions of the Corrupted. It’s up to you to forge your path either solo or with friends as you fight to survive.

With the ability to specialize in melee, ranged, or arcane combat through skill trees and abilities, and a crafting system that compliments the skills system using materials of the surrounding environments, New World is an exciting upcoming release that you and your friends can band together to push back the corruption.

Not only this but there is also a closed beta for the game that will allow players interested to get first access to it. The close beta will begin on July 20 at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET. The beta will finish on August 2 at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET.

How to access the New World beta

In order to gain access to the closed beta, head to the game’s sign up website where you can find information on the game’s playtest. From here, you have two options.

Pre-order the game

Firstly, you can pre-order any version of the game. In doing so, you should gain immediate access to the beta. Upon preordering the game, head to your email inbox linked to your purchase and you should receive instructions for how to download and play the closed beta for the game.

Sign up for a random chance

Secondly, you can sign up for the chance to receive access to the beta using your Amazon account. Currently, all sign-ups are chosen at random, meaning that if you don’t have access immediately, you will need to wait for an email confirming your selection. If you had access to the Alpha version of the game, you will also be able to access the beta.