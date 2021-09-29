How to find the white raven in Apex Chronicles: Old Ways, New Dawn Apex Legends

The newest Apex Legends event is here, and it is in a new format called Apex Chronicles. Apex Chronicles are story/lore driven events, and this first one revolves around a specific Legend: Bloodhound. The event is called Old Ways, New Dawn, and will reveal lore not just about Bloodhound themselves, but also their home, Talos. So how to you play a quest in this Apex Chronicle? Let’s take a look.

Play on World’s Edge

You must be playing Battle Royale mode, in Trios or Duos, on World’s Edge. This is because the map is located on Talos, Bloodhound’s home world. You cannot do the quest in Ranked Leagues, or any type of Arenas match. The quest locations are randomly generated and will not be the same for all players in a given match, so you will not be competing for the same trail with everyone.

It is recommended, but not required, that if you are not queue with friends who know what you are doing, that you no-fill matchmake, as to not detract from a random team’s performance.

Play as Bloodhound

There may be Apex Chronicles in the future that allow you to play multiple characters, or whoever you want, but for Old Ways, New Dawn, you must play as Bloodhound. This is their mission to look more into the destruction of their planet, as well as take a deeper look into their own anxieties and guilt.

Finding the White Raven

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have met all of the prior requirements, there will be a white raven somewhere around the map near you, that you must track down to begin the mission.

Continuing an in-progress quest

If you are unable to complete the mission in a single match, you can resume the mission from a checkpoint in a future match, as long as all of the base requirements (mode, location, Legend) are still met. There are a total of three different chapter missions. Story-wise, there is a Prologue, Chapters 1-3, and Finale.