How to activate the three propellers in To Raise An Army in Moss: Book 2

As you venture through an enchanted forest at night in Moss Book 2, you’ll be tasked with following a green fairy-like creature. Something that stops both Quill and the creature is a wall of thorns. Here’s how to get past them.

Above Quill’s head are three propellers that light up once activated. They each can be reached by having Quill climb the vines around the area. Let’s start with the right side. With your controller, hold the R2 button and force the block underneath the tree to be pushed back. Now, with that platform in place, start climbing the vines and reach the first branch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump on to the white block you just pushed back and climb to the next section on the right. Run behind the tree and you’ll find your first propeller. Strike it multiple times with Quill’s sword to activate the first propeller. It should remain green, but if it doesn’t, strike it again.

The left propeller is very easy to get to. Jump off the initial entrance and get to the rock nearby the river. Now, climb up to where the first lantern is. You’ll know you can climb up to a higher platform when a bunch of white gashes is on its edge. Now, climb up the vines to reach the second propeller.

The third is pretty easy too. Jump on the rocks on the river to get to the center. You’ll see some daisies growing on the rocky edge of the cliff face. Left of it is another set of vines. Climb up to the top and hit the last propeller to remove all the thorns from the exit on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like reaching the first propeller, get on the tree’s vines on the right-hand side. Walk on the branch forwards and climb the second set of vines to reach the end of this section.