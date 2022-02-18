How to adjust in-game brightness in Horizon Forbidden West

Your adventure with Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West will be a harrowing adventure, and some of the lighting in the game might not be suitable for your screen. However, you may need to adjust it, so you’re customizing your experience to make it ideal for you. You’ll be able to do that by messing around with the in-game brightness, but there’s no natural setting for it. This guide covers how to adjust the in-game brightness in Horizon Forbidden West.

When you jump into the Horizon Forbidden West menu, you’ll want to go over to the Settings tab. From there, you’ll be able to modify any in-game settings you want to do. However, as you make your way over to the Visual options, you’ll find no direct way to alter or change the game’s brightness settings. We’ve seen good results through the Graphics Mode option by swapping between favoring Resolution or Performance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another alternative is to jump into the Dynamic Range option underneath the Visual tab. From there, you’ll be able to change the Contrast setting, which lets you adjust the difference between the lightest and darkest areas of the game. These are the closest settings you can get to find a brightness setting without one being available.