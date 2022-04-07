How to beat Bunnidhogg, Keeper of the Sands in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – boss fight guide

Bunnidhogg is one of the raid bosses that you can fight in the Chaos Chamber. If you manage to complete the puzzle leading to this boss, you can access its arena at the end of your Chaos Chamber run by going through the red portal. Be careful, Bunnidhogg is a wild force to fight with many of his moves causing massive damage and even death. Here is everything you need to know to defeat Bunnidhog, Keeper of the Sands in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bunnighog may seem like an extremely daunting battle. This stone beast will tower above you and deal a lot of damage very quickly. Luckily, this boss keeps a pretty consistent attack pattern throughout the fight. The key to defeating this boss is knowing when to attack and when to run away. To start things off, Bunnidhogg will typically shoot fireballs at the ground. Keep running to avoid getting hit by these. You will see a large marker appear on the ground where to fireball will affect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After each attack, you will need to worry about Bunnidhogg doing a slam and dive attack. This attack will create a wave of sand that you need to look out for. Dodge the wave of sand by jumping over it or get thrown in the air. After a little while, Bunnidhogg will coil up and a yellow orb will appear above them. During this time, you will see rock spires in the area. You can avoid getting damaged by hiding behind the spires. We recommend not hiding and shooting the orb instead. This will deal a lot of damage to the boss and hitting it hard enough will break it, preventing you from getting hurt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of the fireballs, dives, and orb, Bunnidhogg will occasionally cause a sandstorm to appear. During this time, take cover behind a stone spire and watch for Bunnidhogg as they roam around the arena. You will see the yellow orb in front of them as they move and it will be shooting out a spotlight. Shoot the orb and use the spire to avoid getting hit by the spotlight. If you get hit by the spotlight, it will blind you and heavily damage you. After this move, Bunnidhog will go back to repeating the other attacks. Use the openings to get in damage and run when you need to to avoid getting hurt. Rinse and repeat until the boss goes down.