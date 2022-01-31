You’ll be facing off against a handful of opponents in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Typically, these battles are brief, and your Pokémon are well equipped to fight your opponent. But when you reach closer to the end of the game, you’ll find that your Pokémon need to be better suited to some of the tougher challenges waiting for you. When you reach the end of the game, you’ll have to face off against Commander Kamado at Prelude Beach. In this guide, we cover how to beat Commander Kamado at Prelude Beach in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Commander Kamado will be using five Pokémon against you during this encounter. The Pokémon will be Golem, Snorlax, Clefairy, Hisuian Braviary, and Heracross. While Golem will be the first one during this encounter, the other four’s rotations will vary during the battle. These Pokémon’s levels range from 64 to 65.

The first Pokémon you’ll fight, Golem is a Rock and Ground-type. The best attacks to use against it will be any Water and Grass-type moves. However, we also recommend using Ice, Fighting, Ground, or Steel-type moves, if your Pokémon knows those. They’re not as powerful but effective against Golem.

Next, we have Snorlax, a Normal-type Pokémon. While it’s only a Normal-type, it has the most health out of every Pokémon Kamado that will be using against you. It’s weak against Fighting-type moves and is not affected by any Ghost-type attacks. Because of how bulky Snorlax will be during this encounter, we recommend you use two Pokémon with Fighting-type moves to battle it and expect one of these Pokémon to faint during the encounter.

Next, we have Clefairy, a Fairy-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Poison and Steel-type moves. Of the two options, we recommend sticking to a Steel-type Pokémon, as these Pokémon are far more resistant than the others you might be using in your party. Dialga is an excellent choice for this battle, specifically.

Next, we have Heracross, a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. Because it’s Bug and Fighting-type, it’s very weak to Flying-type moves, so make sure to have a Pokémon in your roster that has this attack in one of their four choices. It should make short work of Heracross, but you can also use Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves to damage it heavily.

The last Pokémon you’ll be fighting against is Hisuian Braviary, a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. Of the options, we recommend using an Electric or Rock-type Pokémon to counter Hisuian Braviary, which will have the most trouble trying to break through a Rock-type Pokémon’s defenses.

After beating Kamato, you’ll be able to proceed through the rest of the quest and obtain the Fist Plate at the end of the encounter.