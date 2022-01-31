Right before you reach the peak of Mount Coronet in Pokémon Legends, the leader of Galaxy Team has stopped you. You’ll need to battle your way through Kamado, proving who is stronger over the other. You’ll need to use your best Pokémon against him to prevail. This guide covers how to beat Galaxy Team’s Kamado in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Kamado will use four Pokémon against you. He will use a Hisuian Braivary, Snorlax, Golem, and Clefable. Kamado will begin the encounter with Braviary, but the other three Pokémon order will vary. These Pokémon are levels 60 and 61.

The Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice, Electric, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Gras, Psychic, and Fighting-type attacks. You’ll want to focus on Ice, Electric, and Ghost-type moves to make short work of it.

For Snorlax, this is a beefy Normal-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Fighting-type attacks, and it takes no damage from Ghost-type attacks. You’ll want to focus on some fast-hitting Fighting-type Pokémon due to how much damage Snorlax can take. You may want to devote two Pokémon slots for this one.

For Golem, it is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It is weak against Ice, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Grass, and Water-type moves. You’ll want to focus on Water and Grass-type moves to hit the best attacks against Golem. It’s resistant to Normal, Fire, Flying, and Poison-type attacks.

The last Pokémon you’ll need to worry about is Clefable, a Fairy-type. It is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves but resistant against Fighting, Dark, and Bug-type attacks. You’ll want to avoid using Dragon-type moves against it, as it will take no damage to them.

After you defeat Kamado, you can proceed up to the peak of Mount Coronet.