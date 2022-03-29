How to beat King Dedede in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

It is no secret that King Dedede and Kirby have a tumultuous past. While there are a few instances of them working together and being allies, there are definitely more times where they have been pitted against each other. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we see another example of King Dedede being a boss fight, although not the game’s final boss. Here is how to beat him.

When you reach the end of Winter Horns, you will run into King Dedede. We recommend the fire ability to start with, so you can deal some damage over time by lighting him up.

At first, he will have a couple of enemies at his side that will run towards you, so take them out first. His first attack will be a simple hammer slam, so dodge it and hit him a couple of times.

When he jumps away from you, be ready for him to run and dive at you. Again, just sidestep him and hit him while he lays on the ground. When he jumps into the sky, run away from his shadow, and jump over the shockwave from the three slams. His hammer slams will speed up a little as his health gets lower, but nothing too hard to dodge.

When Dedede is down to about a third of his health, he will drop his hammer, jump off the stage, and grab a column. If you want to complete one of the side missions, drop your ability and swallow his hammer. You can quickly switch back right after.

When he slams the ground with the column, either dodge away from the cracks or float above them. After a couple of those slams, he will walk towards you and have quicker slams on the ground that you only need to dodge sideways on and a sweeping attack to jump over.

Keep dodging all of these attacks and hitting him when you can, and you will take King Dedede down for the count.