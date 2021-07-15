All Mewtwo weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mewtwo is one of the more powerful Pokémon you can battle against in Pokémon Go. It typically appears in five-star raids but can appear as special rewards during certain events, and it has even appeared a shadow version after being captured by Giovanni. Luckily, when Mewtwo appears in five-star raids, you’ll be able to take it on with the help of a few friends and have a full party of six Pokémon battling against it. Unfortunately, despite the full roster, Mewtwo is still tough to take on.

All Mewtwo weaknesses

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks but resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. You want to find a mixture of Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon to battle against this foe, and lean on the mega evolution of Beedrill for the Bug-type if you have enough mega candy.

Best Pokémon to counter Mewtwo

You have several choices when choosing to battle against this Pokémon in raids. We recommend you use Giratina (Origin), Chandelure, or Tyranitar.

Giratina (Origin) is a Ghost and Dragon-type legendary Pokémon, making it a difficult Pokémon to capture. Because it’s a legendary, it’s perfect for taking down Mewtwo. It brings plenty of power to the table and an overwhelming moveset to use various Ghost-type attacks that are super effective against Mewtwo. The best moveset to use against Mewtwo will be the fast move shadow claw, and then the charged moves shadow ball and ominous wind.

Another Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use is Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. You want to focus on using Chandelure’s Ghost-type attacks to whittle Mewtwo’s defenses. However, you don’t want to rely too much on it because it’s more of an attacker than a defender, making it more of a glass cannon. The best moveset Chandelure can use in this battle is the fast move incinerate, and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

The final recommended Pokémon is Tyranitar, the Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. Tyranitar is right in the middle of being a heavy attacker and a suitable defensive Pokémon. You can’t go wrong with using it in this raid, and it’s even more common than Chandelure. You might be able to use two of them in this raid if you can spare them. The best moveset Tyranitar can use against Mewtwo is the fast move bite, and the charged moves crunch and stone edge.

You will need a full roster of six Pokémon to defeat Mewtwo. These are the other Pokémon you can consider using on your team to help take it down, but it truly helps to have few other trainers working with you to defeat this legendary Psychic-type.