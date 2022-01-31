How to beat Noble Electrode in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Like electricity, Electrode is constantly on the move, zapping the arena whenever possible. Previous Noble Pokémon fights are nothing compared to the power of Electrode. You only get one warning before entering this fight; move. Here is how you beat Noble Electrode in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Electrode’s attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Electrode is constantly throwing out attacks during the fight. Luckily, the moves stay consistent so you will know how to get the rhythm down in no time. Electrode starts the battle by throwing out an electric orb that follows you around the arena. As the fight progresses, more of these orbs will follow you. Keep moving to avoid them as they will briefly stun you if they hit you.

While the orbs are chasing you, Voltorbs will drop around the arena and explode. You will be able to see a small AOE ring where the explosion will hit. Be careful not to get caught in one because it will knock you down and the orbs will hit you as well. Electrode’s final attack is a massive electrical explosion. A large AOE ring will appear around Electrode and it will follow you around the arena. Keep on the move and get out of it when it stops moving.

How to beat Electrode

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fight with Electrode will take some time, so be prepared. Listen to the advice you get before the fight and keep on the move. It’s okay if you don’t hit Electrode with balms, just keep moving and stay away from the electric orbs and explosions. You can throw the occasional balm if the orbs are far enough away from you, but don’t make it a priority.

Wait until Electrode performs the electrical explosion. After the attack, Electrode will be stunned and you can initiate a Pokémon battle with it. Toss in a Pokémon that knows poison-type attacks. These are strong against Electrode and most Pokémon with these attacks will be able to stand up against the electric and grass moves that Electrode uses. After the battle, Electrode will be stunned and you can throw balms for a while before it gets back up. Keep repeating this process until Electrode is defeated.