Drag Project Codes (December 2023)

Cruising down the road on a two-wheeler sounds like a dream. Tragically, I have yet to learn how to control a real motorcycle, but Drag Project is here to take me on a ride. If you love speed and numerous customization options, put your helmet on and pick a dream machine.

But wait, all those super cool Yamahas cost a ton of money! The only easily affordable vehicles at the beginning seem to be boring bikes. Not if you redeem the Drag Project codes! Redeem them before they expire and swiftly build an impressive garage. If you want to create a fantastic two-wheeler collection in a similar game, check out our Motorcycle Mayhem Codes article, too!

All Drag Project Codes List

Drag Project Codes (Working)

There are currently no active Drag Project codes.

Drag Project Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Drag Project codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Drag Project

To redeem codes in Drag Project, follow the instructions below:

Open Drag Project in Roblox. Click on your profile picture on the left side of the screen. Click the Code button. Enter a working code into the Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How Can You Get More Drag Project Codes?

The developers release the latest Drag Project codes on the official exgarage Discord server and YouTube channel (@DragProject2). If you love speed, you’ll find slogging through hundreds of unrelated messages tedious. The good news is that there’s a more convenient way to keep up with upcoming freebies. Bookmark this page and visit occasionally to see what we add to our list in the days to come.

Why Are My Drag Project Codes Not Working?

If a Drag Project code from our list isn’t working, double-check your spelling first. A simple typo will invalidate your code, so we recommend copying and pasting codes from this article into the redemption box instead.

Aside from misspellings, codes won’t budge if they’re past their expiration dates. It’s possible for an invalid code to slip onto our Working list when the developers don’t specify when they will cycle a particular code out. In such cases, let us know so we can refresh our lists.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Drag Project

If you don’t have any working Drag Project codes to redeem, don’t despair! Earning money is easy as long as you keep moving. MYR, the game’s currency, will be automatically added to your wallet while you simply drive around the map. However, keep in mind that driving in reverse won’t reward you with cash!

What Is Drag Project?

Drag Project is a Roblox sandbox driving game inspired by drag motorcycle racing in Southeast Asia. The premise is straightforward: earn MYR (Malaysian Ringgits) by driving around and save enough money to expand your garage. Customize your two-wheelers to add a personal touch and showcase them while speeding through one of the several maps.

