How to beat Pelipper in Pokémon Go – Weaknesses, counters, strategies

Pelipper is one of the several three-star raids you can battle in Pokémon Go. It’s a more powerful version of the original Pokémon, and most players might need a little help taking it down. For those who are at a higher level or reaching level 40, you should have little trouble defeating Pelipper in a raid. Regardless of how you battle this Pokémon, you’ll want to know the best Pokémon to counter it, all of Pelipper’s weaknesses, and some strategies to beat it.

All Pelipper weaknesses

Pelipper is a Flying and Water-type Pokémon. It will be especially weak to Electric-type attacks and any Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Of the two choices you can use when fighting Pelipper, we recommend using Electric-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon to counter Pelipper

The best Pokémon to counter Pelipper will be Magnezone, Electivire, and Luxray.

Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s one of the stronger choices in both the Battle League and in raids. Given Magnezone’s versatility, we highly recommend using it against Pelipper. It’ll be resistant to any of its Flying-type attacks, but not its Water-type moves. However, Magnezone wields a beefy defense stat and an even stronger attack power, making it the ideal choice for any trainer to use it during a battle.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Electivire, a purely Electric-type Pokémon. Electivire will be resistant to Pelipper’s Flying-type moves, just like Magnezone. The downside to using Electivire is that the Pokémon has a higher attack than Magnezone but has a considerably lower defense. You want to treat it like a glass cannon during the raid, so don’t hold all of your bets on it remaining alive, but it will be able to do plenty of damage against Pelipper.

The final Pokémon you want to use to counter Pelipper is Luxray, another purely Electric-type. Luxray will be a budget Pokémon for most trainers. It’s not the best to use against Pelipper, but its overall attack power will be beneficial. It’s similar to Electivire in that you want to use one Luxray against Pelipper, and it has much lower defenses than Magnezone. It’ll be the glass cannon of your team and can do plenty of damage in the raid.

Top Pokémon to counter Pelipper

You need a team of six Pokémon to participate in a raid. Here are some additional choices to consider to use against Pelipper during the raid to help fill out the rest of your roster.

Ampharos

Galvantula

Jolteon

Manectric

Raikou

Thundurus (Incarnate)

Thundurus (Therian)

Zapdos

Zebstrika

Zekrom

You can use any of the Pokémon we’ve listed above during the raid. Once you’ve defeated Pelipper, you’ll have a chance to capture it following the battle.

