How to beat Phantom Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

After you have beaten the main story of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will be taking on remixes of levels you have already gone through and tougher versions of the bosses in the post-game. Tropic Woods was a boss fight that any long-time Kirby fan would be expecting. Almost every game in the series has some fight against Whispy Woods or a relative of him, so it’s no surprise to fight a tree here. Here is how to beat the boss of Forgo Bay, Phantom Tropic Woods.

Like all the other bosses in Isolated Isle: Forgo Dreams, Phantom Tropic Woods has altered attacks that deal more damage and are generally quicker. Starting off, they will begin by dropping giant coconuts and spikey enemies that bounce around the arena. Expect to be dodging those spiked boys for the entire fight. At the beginning here, just run away from all of these and take your shots when you can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After dropping those things on you, the tree will blow puffs of clouds at you that will expand and swirl in a circle before disappearing. Jump in the middle of the ring to grab a star and avoid the damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you get Phantom Tropic Woods a little past half health, they will blow you to the back of the arena and then bring up a maze for you to get through. There will be bouncing enemies inside this area and plenty of stars for you to grab to hurl at them when you get through.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the tree’s roots sprout through the ground, jump into the air and float to avoid getting hit. They will take a deep breath and blow a large cloud at you, but don’t worry; this doesn’t hurt you. It only makes you blind momentarily. We recommend running to the back of the arena and waiting for it to pass if you are uncomfortable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, one of the maze walls pops up in front of Phantom Tropic Woods, and the coconuts and spike enemies will fall faster. Just make sure you keep moving and attacking when you can, and eventually, you will take down their health.