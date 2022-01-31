How to beat Pokémon Wielder Volo in Pokémon Legends Arceus

The final battle awaits you on the top of Mount Coronet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As you approach there with Volo, he reveals that he was behind everything, causing all that’s happened in the Hisui region, with the hopes of encountering Arceus. Now, with all of the plates gathered, it’s a battle between you and Volo to decide what happens next for Hisui. In this guide, we cover how to best Pokémon Wielder Volo in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Volo will be using six Pokémon against you in the battle. Volo has a Spiritomb, a Garchomp, a Lucario, a Togekiss, a Roserade, and a Hisuian Arcanine. While Spiritbom will always be the first Pokémon, the next that he uses will vary depending on the Pokémon you use. These Pokémon’s levels range from levels 67 to 68.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Pokémon Volo will be using against you in this battle.

Spirtomb is a Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon, weak against only Fariy-type moves. You’ll want to make sure to have Pokémon with Fairy-type moves as your first choice.

Hisuian Arcanine is a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves. You’ll want to use Water or Ground-type attacks to the most damage against Arcanine, but it has plenty of Rock-type moves to shut down several Pokémon, namely Ice-types.

Togekiss is a Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon, making it weak against Eectric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. You’ll want to be careful against this Pokémon, especially if you’re using any Dragon-type Pokémon.

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. We highly recommend using Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon to beat it. Lucario can be extremely tough, as it has several Ground-type moves to counter any Fire-types you might be using.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. We recommend you use Ice-type moves to defeat it. This Pokémon is extremely tough, and we recommend you watch out when using other Dragon-types against it, or Fairy-types.

The last Pokémon, Roserade, is a Poison and Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fire, Ice, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. Roserade feels like the weakest of these Pokémon, so you might have an easier time taking it down.

After defeating Volo, you’ll have to face off against Giratina and then Giratina Origin form. Make sure to have plenty of Revives, Max Potions, and Hyper Potions at the ready to survive this encounter.