How to beat Regidrago in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids in Pokémon Go, giving you an opportunity to add this Pokémon to your growing collection. Because it will be in Elite Raids, it will have even more power than a standard five-star legendary encounter, making it a tough battle. You’ll want to bring your best Pokémon to this fight and know Regidrago’s weaknesses to survive. Here’s what you need to know about how to best Regidrago in Pokémon Go and the best Pokémon to counter it.

All Regidrago weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Regidrago is a Dragon-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks and resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. You’ll want to avoid those four attacks when battling Regidrago, and it gives you plenty of room to take advantage of the fact it’s only a Dragon-type. If it were Dragon and something else, this might be a more difficult fight, but the only obstacle you’ll face is the fact it will have an insane CP attached to it because it’s an Elite Raid, which means having a suitable team to defeat it is your best chance to conquer it.

All Regidrago attacks in Elite Raids in Pokémon Go

Regidrago will be using specific attacks during the Elite Raid. You want to make sure your team is prepared to defend against them, and they’re not super-effective moves that might take them out in a few hits. These are all the attacks Regidrago can use in Pokémon Go.

Bite (Dark-type, fast move)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type, charged attack)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type, charged attack)

Outrage (Dragon-type, charged attack)

The best Pokémon to counter Regidrago in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to counter Regidrago will be Dialga, Zacian, and Primal Groudon.

Dialga is a powerful Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. Although it is also a Dragon-type, making it weak to Dragon-type moves, Dialga Steel-type cancels it out, so it only takes normal damage from those attacks. It’s not entirely immune to the damage, but that’s a better option than other Dragon-types you might think about using. Given Dialga’s wide range of attacks, it’s a perfect choice for this encounter. The best moveset to give Dialga to use against Regidrago is the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged attacks Draco Meteor and Iron Head.

Next, we’re going to recommend Zacian, a Fairy-type legendary Pokémon. Zacian is the perfect opposite to use against Regidrago, and has some powerful Fairy-type moves that it can use to deal some heavy damage in this raid. It’s also resistant against Regidrago’s Bite and other Dragon-type moves, meaning it will only take severe damage against Hyper Beam. The best moveset to give Zacian is the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Play Rough and Wild Charge.

The final Pokémon we will recommend against Regidrago is Primal Groudon, the more powerful version of this legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Not everyone will have this Pokémon, but it’s a useful choice to pull out against Regidrago. It can deal serious damage by using a Dragon-type move without being a Dragon-type Pokémon—all of the benefits without any drawbacks. The best moveset to give Primal Groudon is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged attacks Precipice Baldes and Fire Punch.

You’ll need a full team of six Pokémon to battle against Regidrago. You’ll want to consider filling out your team with these recommendations.

Dragonite

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Goodra

Hydreigon

Latias

Latios

Mamoswine

Palkia

Rayquaza

Togekiss

Tyrantrum

Upon defeating them, you’ll have a chance to catch Regidrago at the end of this encounter. Because this is the first time Regidrago is appearing in raids, there will be no opportunity to catch a shiny version.