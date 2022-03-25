How to beat Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Doesn’t take kindly to you invading their paradise.
The area boss of the Everbay Coast is none other than the distant relative of Whispy Woods — Tropic Woods. This boss has a handful of tricks and a few side missions, which can definitely throw players for a loop. If you want to unlock as many Waddle Dees as possible in a single run, look no further: here’s how to beat Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
First up, the side missions of the boss:
- Clear the stage
- Destroy Tropic Woods’ roots
- Clear without using a copy ability
- Clear within 2:00
- Clear without taking any damage
It is actually recommended that you attempt this boss without using a copy ability, as your normal attack hurts Tropic Woods a lot — however, if you want to clear this boss quickly, the Volcano Fire ability makes short work of everything. Phase 1 beings with the boss dropping a series of coconuts around Kirby. Be warned — they fall very quickly and can surprise you. These coconuts can be sucked up and spit back for damage, or simply destroyed. They do explode after a few seconds, so keep your distance. Tropic Woods will occasionally spit clouds at you — these must be avoided, but they leave behind stars to shoot back at the boss.
Phase 2 begins at 50% and has the boss blowing Kirby back to the edge of the arena. Tropic Woods will then summon up a fence which will deflect any projectiles thrown at it. On the edges of the fence, it will also summon roots that form a close circle around the center — these can be destroyed to complete a side mission. The rest of the bosses attacks are the same as Phase 1, but it will periodically re-summon it’s shield in a new location if it takes damage.