The area boss of the Everbay Coast is none other than the distant relative of Whispy Woods — Tropic Woods. This boss has a handful of tricks and a few side missions, which can definitely throw players for a loop. If you want to unlock as many Waddle Dees as possible in a single run, look no further: here’s how to beat Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First up, the side missions of the boss:

Clear the stage

Destroy Tropic Woods’ roots

Clear without using a copy ability

Clear within 2:00

Clear without taking any damage

It is actually recommended that you attempt this boss without using a copy ability, as your normal attack hurts Tropic Woods a lot — however, if you want to clear this boss quickly, the Volcano Fire ability makes short work of everything. Phase 1 beings with the boss dropping a series of coconuts around Kirby. Be warned — they fall very quickly and can surprise you. These coconuts can be sucked up and spit back for damage, or simply destroyed. They do explode after a few seconds, so keep your distance. Tropic Woods will occasionally spit clouds at you — these must be avoided, but they leave behind stars to shoot back at the boss.

Phase 2 begins at 50% and has the boss blowing Kirby back to the edge of the arena. Tropic Woods will then summon up a fence which will deflect any projectiles thrown at it. On the edges of the fence, it will also summon roots that form a close circle around the center — these can be destroyed to complete a side mission. The rest of the bosses attacks are the same as Phase 1, but it will periodically re-summon it’s shield in a new location if it takes damage.